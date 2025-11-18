All rights reserved. © 2025
Flooding chances grow for San Antonio and points west

By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:25 PM EST
A flood watch has been issued from midnight Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday for Bexar and surrounding counties and all of the Hill Country.

The National Weather Service reports 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall in an area west of I-35 and north of U.S. 90. during that period. Isolated spots could receive up to 6 inches of rain.

The rain should taper off by Friday night but light to moderate rain chances return from Saturday through Monday.

A Pacific cold front is expected to collide with low level moisture to trigger heavy rain at times.

Cities in the watch area include San Antonio and Austin, and Bandera, Blanco, Boerne, Brackettville, Burnet, Del Rio, Fredericksburg, Georgetown, Hondo, Kerrville, Leakey, Llano, New Braunfels, Rocksprings and Uvalde.

