The Orchestra San Antonio commemorates the 80th anniversary of WWII's end

Texas Public Radio | By Nathan Cone
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:57 PM EST
Amy Owens performs music of Henryk Górecki with The Orchestra San Antonio.
The Orchestra San Antonio
On this weekend when we recognize those gone before us, as part of Dia de los Muertos, I thought it fitting that we listen to this recent concert from The Orchestra San Antonio, recorded one month ago on October 1st at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, in their Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. The program the ensemble presents to you tonight is called "The Lights Are Going Out," a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The selections include music by Béla Bartók, Arvo Pärt, Krzysztof Penderecki, and the hauntingly beautiful middle movement of Henryk Górecki's "Symphony of Sorrowful Songs," which features solo voice, singing the words of a young Polish girl who scratched a prayer to the Virgin Mary on the walls of her cell during the war, when she was imprisoned by the Gestapo. Soprano Amy Owens joins The Orchestra San Antonio for that moving piece of music.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to the program.

Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.