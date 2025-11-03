The Orchestra San Antonio commemorates the 80th anniversary of WWII's end

On this weekend when we recognize those gone before us, as part of Dia de los Muertos, I thought it fitting that we listen to this recent concert from The Orchestra San Antonio, recorded one month ago on October 1st at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, in their Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. The program the ensemble presents to you tonight is called "The Lights Are Going Out," a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The selections include music by Béla Bartók, Arvo Pärt, Krzysztof Penderecki, and the hauntingly beautiful middle movement of Henryk Górecki's "Symphony of Sorrowful Songs," which features solo voice, singing the words of a young Polish girl who scratched a prayer to the Virgin Mary on the walls of her cell during the war, when she was imprisoned by the Gestapo. Soprano Amy Owens joins The Orchestra San Antonio for that moving piece of music.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to the program.

