Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi, Driscoll Health System host third annual Health Sciences and Technology Research Symposium

On Saturday, Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi and Driscoll Health System hosted the third annual Health Sciences and Technology Research Symposium. The event brought together leading researchers, health care professionals and innovators to share groundbreaking discoveries and explore solutions that advance patient care and shape the future of medicine.

Dr. Ahmed Mahdy, Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi Executive Vice President for the Division of Research and Innovation, explained that this meeting of the minds aims to directly help the Coastal Bend.

“It is the impact for our community,” he said. “My role is to make sure that the university is engaged with the community, but not just engaged the impact of our research and what we do here, whether it is in the classroom or it is in the lab or whatever we it is on campus, is being reflected on our community.”

Participants had the opportunity to network with researchers and clinicians and discover innovations that will transform healthcare.

Dr. Jaime Fergie of Driscoll Children’s Hospital spoke about the importance of events like this.

“We at Driscoll are clinicians [and] we take care of the children and patients,” he said. “The university has researchers and people with the knowledge that is really important to bring research to successful enterprises. So what we needed to do was to bring people together.”

Hopeful for the fields and symposium's future growth, keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Langley, Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery with Driscoll Children's Hospital. He shared his two "Infinity and Beyond" addresses with stories from the operating room and reflections on decades of leadership as he challenged attendees to embrace relentless, purposeful pursuit of perfection in research medicine and beyond.

