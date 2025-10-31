US revokes approval for 13 routes by Mexican airlines, citing competition issues

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. on Tuesday said it has revoked approval for 13 routes by Mexican carriers into the United States and canceled all combined passenger and cargo flights by Mexican airlines to the United States from Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport.

In issuing the order, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Mexico "illegally canceled and froze U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequences."

Duffy's order also cancels current or planned flights by Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus and freezes growth of Mexican carriers' combined passenger and cargo services - known as "belly cargo" - between the United States and Benito Juarez International Airport, Mexico City's older, primary airport.

Duffy is also proposing to prohibit Mexican passenger airlines from transporting belly cargo between Juarez and the United States, which would take effect in about three months if finalized.

"Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable. No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions," Duffy said.

The Transportation Department said Mexico has not been in compliance with a bilateral aviation agreement since 2022 when it rescinded U.S. passenger carriers' slots and forced U.S. all-cargo carriers to relocate operations.

Mexico's transportation ministry, Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disapproved flights are Aeromexico service between Mexico City Juarez and San Juan; Volaris service between Juarez and Newark, New Jersey; Viva Aerobus's proposed services between Felipe Angeles and Austin, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando; and Aeromexico's current service between Felipe Angeles and Houston and McAllen, Texas.

The Department of Transportation said Mexico's continued non-compliance "may impact travel plans for American citizens. Passengers should contact their carrier for specific re-accommodation information."

Last month, the Transportation Department ordered Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) , opens new tab and Aeromexico to unwind a joint venture that lets the carriers coordinate scheduling, pricing and capacity for U.S.–Mexico flights, as part of several actions aimed at Mexican aviation, citing competition concerns.

In August, the department said the joint venture needs to end because of "ongoing anticompetitive effects in U.S.-Mexico City markets that provide an unfair advantage to Delta and Aeromexico." It had earlier ordered Mexican carriers to file their flight schedules.

Last month, Duffy warned European governments against imposing unilateral restrictions on transatlantic travel, saying Washington is prepared to enforce international agreements - a stance underscored by recent action taken against Mexico over similar concerns.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Leslie Adler

