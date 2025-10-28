Israel launches renewed strikes in Gaza less than 3 weeks into Trump's ceasefire deal

Updated October 28, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT

The Israeli military began carrying out renewed strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, less than three weeks after President Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gaza's civil defense agency said there were initial reports of at least nine people killed and injured in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

The attacks came as Israel and Hamas traded accusations of violating the ceasefire deal that began on Oct. 10.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had ordered immediate "forceful strikes" in Gaza following a meeting with his senior security ministers. They discussed what the response should be after accusing Hamas of attempting to stage the return of the partial remains of a hostage whose body the militant group was supposed to hand over under the terms of the ceasefire.

The Israeli military released drone footage that it said showed Hamas operatives burying a bag with remains in the ground so that the International Committee of the Red Cross could find them. Netanyahu called the move a violation of the U.S.-negotiated ceasefire.

Hamas said in a statement that Israel's allegations were "baseless and aimed at misleading public opinion." It said, "The occupation is seeking to fabricate false pretexts in preparation for taking new aggressive steps against our people, in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Hamas would "pay a heavy price for attacking" Israeli troops in Gaza and failing to return deceased hostages.

On Oct. 19, the Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in Rafah. After those Israeli strikes, dozens of people, Trump said the ceasefire was still in place.

Hamas said it had "no connection" to the shooting of Israeli soldiers in Rafah. It said it would stick to the ceasefire and called on mediators to "take immediate action" to press Israel to stop its attacks in violation of the agreement.

U.S. Vice President Vance, who recently visited Israel, said he was confident the ceasefire would remain in effect despite the violence.

"That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an [Israeli] soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the president's peace is going to hold despite that."

Copyright 2025 NPR