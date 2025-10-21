October 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Trump's unpopular, harmful policies fueled Democratic wins, says Virginia's Ghazala Hashmi
Latest Episodes
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode