Here’s what H-E-B and other stores are saying about panic buying ahead of winter weather

It almost goes like clockwork: If you hear the words "hard freeze" or "winter weather" in Texas, you'll probably hear the words "panic buying" pretty soon after.

Much of Texas, including the greater Houston area, will be under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service this weekend as temperatures in Southeast Texas are expected to plunge below freezing. Several other regions in the state will be under a winter storm warning, meaning there is likely to be heavy snow or sleet.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook," Jim Stratton, one of the owners of C & D Hardware & Gifts in the Houston Heights, said Thursday. The day before, he said sales were at least double what they normally are on a Wednesday.

Pictures and videos on social media are going viral as they show grocery stores with lower supplies ahead of the winter storm.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas," a spokesperson with the grocery chain said in a statement. "Across our business, we regularly prepare for extreme weather events. All stores are operating normal hours. Our stores are receiving product deliveries, and our dedicated Partners will restock shelves throughout the day, so we can serve our customers with the products they need."

H-E-B added that it would provide updates should things change.

Other grocery stores in the Houston region also are bracing for a spike in demand.

"With forecasts calling for a hard freeze across the Houston area, Kroger is encouraging residents to take simple steps now to prepare in case winter weather disrupts travel, power, or access to stores," said Shayna Barrett, a spokesperson for Kroger stores in the Houston region. "Customers can shop in-store or place orders at Kroger.com for pickup or delivery before conditions worsen. Our teams remain focused on maintaining product availability and serving the community."

Barrett even provided a "recommended winter weather preparation checklist," with groceries like water, canned goods, bread, flashlights and firewood.

Shoppers are also turning up at hardware stores, like C & D Hardware. Stratton told Houston Public Media most shoppers were buying freeze cloths to cover plants, faucet covers and space heaters.

"Right now, we are in good shape as far as meeting demand," Stratton said. "But that can change. I know in the past, not only us, but basically all the stores in Houston ran out couple of years ago when we had the severe freeze. So, we've got plenty of supply right now, but depending on demand, that could change."

