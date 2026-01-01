Sun Kissed: The Long Walk

Dorey and Yolanda meet with a historian to learn more about the Long Walk. The Long Walk was the climax of a brutal war of near-extermination waged against the Navajo people, beginning in 1862 when Americans invaded the Southwest. More than 10,000 Navajos were forced to walk 500 miles—those who could not keep up were shot—and subsequently imprisoned in a camp called Bosque Redondo.