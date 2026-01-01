Granito: Q&A at Sundance

Filmmakers Pamela Yates, Paco de On&iaccute;s, and Peter Kinoy discuss the subjects of their documentary "Granito" at the Sundance Film Festival. Accompanied by Alejandra Garc&iaccutea, Fredy Peccerelli and Naomi Roht-Arriaza, they talk abut their fight for justice for the perpetrators of the Guatemalan genocide that occurred in the second half of the 20th century.