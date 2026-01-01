Behind the Lens - Wo Ai Ni (I Love You) Mommy

Filmmaker Stephanie Wang-Breal talks about the making of "Wo Ai Ni (I Love You) Mommy." The film tells the story of Fang Sui Yong, an 8-year-old orphan, and the Sadowskys, the Long Island Jewish family that travels to China to adopt her. Stephanie explains why she acted as a translator between the young girl and the Sadowskys and talks about how quickly Fang Sui Yong turned into Faith Sadowsky.