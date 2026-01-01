Agnes Varda and Susan Sontag: Lions and Cannibals

At the 1969 New York Film Festival, Newsweek film critic Jack Kroll moderated a conversation about aesthetics and creative decisions between Agnes Varda and Susan Sontag. Varda presented Lion's Love, a film shot in Hollywood with Viva, Jerome Ragni and James Rado. Acclaimed literary and film critic Susan Sontag presented her debut film, Duet for Cannibals, which was shot in Sweden.