Monday, September 16, 2013

Tonight on the program, we take a look at a deadly shooting rampage in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood that left 13 dead, including the shooter. Also: Russia and the U.S. disagree over actions to take against Syria if the deal doesn't work, we talk to a Free Syrian Army leader, Henry Paulson reflects on the finanical meltdown anniversary, and acidifying waters are harming Alaskan crabs.