E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House

Richard Trethewey helps a homeowner remove an old 40-gallon hot water tank with a new 50-gallon tank; Heath Eastman shares his safety tips for decorating a home with lights for the holidays; Tom Silva explains how to identify woodpecker damage, how to repair it, and how to prevent it; Mauro Henrique shows a homeowner how to paint over their 1950s green bathroom tile with an epoxy acrylic paint.