Traditional Alaska Native Games Demonstration

When ROADSHOW visited Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, we met Peter “Pilak” Griggs, Cultural Tourism Apprentice and record-holder in traditional Native Alaskan games. This Alaska Native Heritage Month, see a demonstration of three games from Peter! Griggs, of the Sugpiaq and Yup’ik peoples, is from Afognak and Kwethluk. His father is Daryl Griggs and his mother is Alexandra Kapatak.