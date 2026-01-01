Extraordinary Find: 1914 Patek Philippe Pocket Watch

While working his very first ROADSHOW in 2005, Watches appraiser Paul Hartquist met Robert, the owner of a one-of-a-kind 1914 Patek Philippe watch. Hartquist shocked our staff when he gave the watch an auction estimate of $250,000. Flash forward to Hartquist’s second-ever ROADSHOW event in Fargo, North Dakota, last May, where he updates ROADSHOW on where the watch is today.