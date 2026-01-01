Extraordinary Find: Heyde Buffalo Bill Wild West Set

Back in 2005, appraiser Noel Barrett met Charlie, the owner of a pristine Heyde Buffalo Bill Wild West set. Having purchased the set for $400 , Charlie was delighted to hear Barrett give it an auction estimate of $15,000 to $20,000. Fourteen years later, ROADSHOW interviews both Barrett and Charlie as they explain why it pays off to hold on to your child-like sense of wonder when it comes to toys.