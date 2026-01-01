Extraordinary Find: Alka-Seltzer "Speedy" Figure

Back at the Milwaukee Roadshow in 1998, Toys & Games appraiser, Noel Barrett came across a stunning life-size Alka-Seltzer "Speedy" Figure. The guest was working at bakery when his boss asked him to clean out the attic. In that attic he found this "Speedy" figure and as luck would have it, he decided to keep it. Flash forward to present day and find out where "Speedy" lives now!