Segment: Nicho Lowry — Bern Hill Posters & Maquettes

During ROADSHOW’s 2007 Louisville, Kentucky event appraiser Nicho Lowry inspected one guest’s “incredible” collection of posters and maquettes, by a relatively unknown artist named Bern Hill. He put an auction estimate of $37,000 to $42,000 on the whole set. Later, Lowry helped the owner, Greg, sell the posters. ROADSHOW caught up with Nicho recently and learned what happened after the appraisal.