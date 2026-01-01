Extraordinary Find: Seymour Card Table, ca. 1794

Back in 1997 in Secaucus, New Jersey, appraiser Leigh Keno and his brother Leslie met Claire, the owner of a magnificent mahogany labeled Seymour card table. Several weeks after bringing it to ROADSHOW, Claire called Keno to discuss selling the mahogany table. Hear from Keno about what happened after Secaucus and why keeping some grunge on your furniture is almost always a good thing!