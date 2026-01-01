Extraordinary Find: 1969 John Lennon "Bed In" Sign

During ROADSHOW’s 2014 New York City event, one Beatles fan named Ted got the surprise of a lifetime when Collectibles appraiser Laura Woolley told him his John Lennon-autographed sign — which he’d paid just $350 for at auction in the ‘80s — was now worth $50K to $75K. Watch Woolley reminisce about her experience appraising the sign and learn why Ted’s first auction purchase was such a lucky one.