Segment: Ken Gloss — Walt Whitman Civil War Letter

During ROADSHOW’s 2014 event in Chicago, appraiser Ken Gloss came across a Civil-War-era letter penned by Walt Whitman on behalf of a sounded soldier — a rare piece of literary history that was owned by a guest named Abbie. After Gloss’s appraisal aired, Ken Price, the co-director of the Walt Whitman archive, struck up a pen-pal friendship with Abbie to learn more about her letter.