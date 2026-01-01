Extraordinary Find: 1976 Stanley Forman-signed Photo

At the 2018 Sarasota Antiques Roadshow, books & manuscripts appraiser, Ken Gloss, came across a 1976 Stanley Forman-signed "Soiling of Old Glory" Photo. To Ken's delight, he already knew the Pulitzer-prize winning photographer, Stanley Forman and alerted him of the discovery! Join Ken, Stanley and the Dr. Ted Landsmark, as the recount the day that photo was taken!