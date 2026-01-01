Extraordinary Find: Charles Rohlfs Mahogany Chair

At John Sollo’s first-ever ROADSHOW event he met a guest named Nancy and discovered an extremely rare mahogany chair lived for many years — unloved and unused — in Nancy’s mother’s attic. When to Nancy’s astonishment Sollo appraised it for $80K to $120K, they each nearly needed to sit down. Here, join both of them again as they reunite to chat about their initial 2006 meeting in Philadelphia.