Extraordinary Find: Navajo Ute First Phase Blanket

When appraiser John Buxton was at the Tribal Arts table during the 2001 ROADSHOW event in Tucson, he was unprepared for the “national treasure” he was about to discover. Watch as he recounts the touching, fateful day when he and colleague Don Ellis met Ted and appraised his rare Navajo Ute First Phase chief’s blanket for an astounding $350K to $500K — a moment that would become ROADSHOW history.