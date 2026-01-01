Segment: Jill Burgum — Tiffany Necklace, ca. 1905

A woman named Joan brought in an exquisite Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace that had been in her family since her great-grandmother received it as a gift in the early 1900s. Jill Burgum gave the necklace a value of $30,000 to $40,000 and recommended that Joan contact the Tiffany archives to confirm the necklace’s provenance. Learn from Jill what happened after Joan followed up with Tiffany.