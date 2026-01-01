Segment: Arlie Sulka — Tiffany Studios Helmet Lamp, ca. 1905

During the 1999 appraisal event in Tampa, glass appraiser Arlie Sulka came across an object that certainly brightened her day. It was a magnificent Tiffany Studios lamp shade and base, that was brought in by two sisters, who told Arlie that their mother had purchased the lamp back in 1967 for $125. In a recent interview, Arlie recalls delivering some good news so good it brought tears of joy.