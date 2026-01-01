Extraordinary Find: Child's Swan Sleigh, ca. 1880

During ROADSHOW’s 2006 Milwaukee show, Folk Art expert Allan Katz appraised a charming swan-shaped sleigh. Katz told Jackie, the sleigh’s owner, that her sleigh had a retail value of between $20,000 and $30,000, and that it was the smaller of a pair, most likely made for siblings. It’s what he didn’t tell Jackie that day in Milwaukee that’s at the heart of this surprising story.