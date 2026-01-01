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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Sock Darners Collection

Season 17 Episode 11 | 59s

In Cincinnati Hour 2, Beth Szescila appraises a collection of sock darners.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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