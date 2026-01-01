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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Rhode Island Queen Anne Tea Table, ca. 1730

Season 17 Episode 6 | 1m 00s

Watch Wendell D. Garrett's appraisal of a Rhode Island Queen Anne tea table, ca. 1730, in Boston Hour 3.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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