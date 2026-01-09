October 25, 2024

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
