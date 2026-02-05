All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!

Watch: What it felt like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell. How Mikhail Shaidorov won gold

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Lillian KarabaicEdgar Herwick
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST

Was the Quad God's fall from heaven inevitable? What was it like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell? How does figure skating judging work anyway? Who's in love at the Olympics? Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Rachel Treisman, Oregon Public Radio's Lillian Karabaic and WGBH's Edgar B. Herwick III for answers to all of these questions and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is an editor on NPR's digital news desk, where she reports news of the day and leads the network's live blogs, helping shape digital coverage of breaking stories and political events. She also writes in-depth features and reports for broadcast, including the hourly newscast.
Lillian Karabaic
Edgar Herwick