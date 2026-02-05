All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!

Watch: U.S. women's hockey dominates Canada as cross-country skiers make history

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Emily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. Join host A Martínez along with NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan as they break down the U.S. women's hockey team's stunning victory over Canada. NPR national desk correspondent Brian Mann talks about Ben Ogden's performance to end a 50-year drought for U.S. men in cross-country skiing and, on the women's side, his interview with Jessie Diggins. And Rolando Arrieta — a former competitive speedskater himself — talks about how inline speedskating is often a gateway to speedskating on the ice.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is an editor on NPR's digital news desk, where she reports news of the day and leads the network's live blogs, helping shape digital coverage of breaking stories and political events. She also writes in-depth features and reports for broadcast, including the hourly newscast.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the founding reporter and now co-host for Short Wave, NPR's science podcast.