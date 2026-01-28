Rubio braces for Senate scrutiny over Venezuela

Updated January 28, 2026 at 8:08 AM EST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he will defend the U.S. military operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and outline Washington's strategy moving forward.

In prepared remarks, Rubio pushes back on claims that the U.S. is at war with Venezuela.

"There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country. There are no U.S. troops on the ground," framing the mission as a targeted law enforcement action rather than a military occupation.

Rubio says the U.S. will help Venezuela transition from what he calls a "criminal state" into a responsible international partner and is closely monitoring the former vice president, now interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, who has pledged to open Venezuela's energy sector to American companies.

But Rubio also signals a hard line if cooperation breaks down. "Make no mistake, as the President has stated, we are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail," Rubio says.

Democrats are expected to challenge the legality, cost, and fallout of the operation. In her prepared remarks ranking committee member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., acknowledges Maduro's record but questions the decision, writing: "Nicolás Maduro was bad for Venezuela, for the region and for the United States. The question is, was the raid to arrest him worth it?"

Shaheen also criticizes the ongoing U.S. naval blockade, saying it is costing American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The hearing marks Rubio's highest-profile test yet on Venezuela policy, as lawmakers press for clarity on the long-term U.S. strategy in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



