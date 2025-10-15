Israel keeps Gaza border crossing closed while reducing aid deliveries

Updated October 15, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

AMMAN, Jordan — Israel on Wednesday kept closed a crucial border crossing from Egypt to Gaza and cut in half the amount of aid allowed to enter in retaliation for what it says are delays in the handover of bodies of dead hostages by the militant group Hamas.

The exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees and the handover of bodies is central to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza agreed to last week.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, told NPR that "contrary to reports, the Rafah crossing did not open today."

Israeli media had reported that the Rafah crossing, closed since Israel seized the Gaza side of the crossing last year, would be reopened in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire on Wednesday was largely holding, although Hamas described Israeli attacks in Gaza as violations of the agreement.

Israel pulled back forces last week but retains control of more than 50% of the Gaza Strip. It warned Gazans not to approach anywhere where its forces are located, specifically warning of danger in six locations in the north and south of Gaza.

Israel for months has restricted shipments of food and medicine to the devastated Palestinian territory, whose borders it controls. It had pledged as part of the ceasefire to allow in 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid per day — the minimum amount aid organizations say is needed to keep famine from spreading.

Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, said Tuesday that Israel had informed them it would allow only 300 aid trucks per day into Gaza starting Wednesday and it would continue to restrict fuel and gas shipments.

The Israeli military arm responsible for the border said restrictions were being taken because "Hamas violated the agreement regarding the release of the bodies of the hostages," according to Reuters.

The U.N.'s humanitarian chief called on both sides to stick to the deal. "As Hamas have agreed, they must make strenuous efforts to return all the bodies of deceased hostages, urgently," Tom Fletcher, U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement Wednesday. "As Israel has agreed, they must allow the massive surge of humanitarian aid — thousands of trucks a week — on which so many lives depend, and on which the world has insisted." He said more Gaza crossings need to open and "facilitating aid is a legal obligation."

Late Wednesday, Israel said it received two more bodies from Gaza, after Hamas had handed over a group of four bodies on Monday and another four on Tuesday. The Israeli military said forensic examinations found that one of the bodies "does not match any of the hostages." The military did not say if it determined who the body was.

Hamas has said it needs more time to recover the remaining bodies, as after two years of intense Israeli airstrikes, some of them were buried under destroyed buildings and not all the sites are known.

Under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, if Hamas did not hand over the bodies by Monday it was obligated to share information and "exert maximum efforts" to carry out the handover as soon as possible.

On Monday, Hamas handed over the last 20 living hostages to Israel. In exchange Israel released about 1,700 prisoners, including women and children, taken from Gaza and held without charge. Israel also freed 242 Palestinian prisoners serving long-term sentences, sending more than half of them into exile.

Under the truce, Israel agreed to hand over 360 bodies of dead Palestinian detainees. Gaza's Health Ministry on Wednesday said it had received a total of 90 bodies released by Israel and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Forensic experts in the territory have begun the work of identifying those remains.

In Gaza City, NPR's Anas Baba reported that initial cleanup has begun, with bulldozers and crews clearing rubble from the roads so that residents can return and move freely.

The challenges are enormous. Most heavy machinery in Gaza is destroyed, cement and spare parts are urgently needed and vast amounts of debris still block the streets. The city's mayor says just opening a few main roads will take two weeks.

The United Nations Development Programme this week said rebuilding the Gaza Strip after the war could take more than a decade — and cost $70 billion.

Anas Baba contributed reporting from Gaza City, Abu Bakr Bashir contributed from Sheffield, England, and Shir David contributed from Tel Aviv, Israel.

