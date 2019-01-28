What Is Love? Teachers, Share This Prompt With Your Students

Love is on the air.

Or at least, it will be soon.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, NPR's Morning Edition is asking teachers to give the following prompt to their students: "Love is ... "

Fill in the blank. Have your students write a line or a whole poem, and then submit their responses. The poems could be used in an upcoming segment with poet Kwame Alexander on Morning Edition.

You can submit your class responses in the form below or here. If you'd like, you can also submit the responses through a voice memo — please upload the voice memo in the form below or here.

This callout closed on Feb. 14, 2019.

Copyright 2026 NPR