All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TODAY IS #GIVINGTUESDAY! SUPPORT YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION & HAVE YOUR DONATION MATCHED!!

Dessa Separates Head From Heart, With A Little Help From Science

By Rachel Martin,
Vince Pearson
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:02 AM EST
Dessa's fourth studio album, Chime, is available now.
Bill Phelps
/
Courtesy of the artist
Dessa's fourth studio album, Chime, is available now.

Dessa is kind of a science geek. She doesn't use those words to describe herself, but it's clear from the musician's recent projects that she is fascinated with how the brain works.

"I'd had this really protracted breakup: As soon as we started dating, we started breaking up," she explains. One day, after the relationship had faded, she got an unexpected call from her ex. "And I just got this bloom of feeling in my chest – like, hope. But I know better than to hope; we've already sorted this out. So I'm alone in my car, in the rain, yelling, 'Why can't you stop hoping?' And I decided to do something really drastic."

Inspired by a TED Talk, and with the help of an fMRI machine and a team of scientists willing to use her as a case study, Dessa set out to isolate the parts of her brain responsible for romantic love. With the data in hand, she then worked with a clinician to see if she could loosen the grip those feelings held on her conscious mind.

"It's not as though I'm electrically lobotomizing myself," she says, laughing. "It's more like training a muscle: You want to be able to be flexible and strong, but you don't want to be cramping."

Her experiment became a major source of inspiration in the creation her latest album, Chime. Speaking with NPR's Rachel Martin, Dessa explained how the dissonance between her head and heart ultimately resolved, and reflected on her long tenure in the Minnesota rap crew Doomtree after a shaky start in the world of slam poetry. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is the co-creator and host of Wild Card, an interview game show about life's biggest questions. She invites notable guests to play a card game that lets them open up about the memories, insights, and beliefs that have shaped their lives.
Vince Pearson