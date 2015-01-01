Side Bar Menu

TV Membership Drive Final Week Schedule

Sunday, March 20

Noon – 1:30pm          Dr. Christiane Northrup: Glorious Women Never Age

1:30 – 3:00pm          Carpenters: Close to You

3:00 – 4:30pm          John Denver: Country Boy

4:30 – 6:00pm          On the Psychiatrist Couch with Dr. Daniel Amen

6:00 – 7:00pm          Aging Backwards with Miranda Esmonde-White

7:00 – 8:30pm          My Music: Rock Rewind 1965-1967

8:30 – 10:00pm          My Music: This Land is Your Land

10:00 – Midnight          Suze Orman’s Financial Solutions for You

 

Monday, March 21

7:00 – 8:30pm          John Denver: Country Boy

8:30 – 10:00pm          Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 50 Years Circlin’ Back

10:00 – 11:30pm        On the Psychiatrist Couch with Dr. Daniel Amen

11:30- Midnight        Inside Mercy Street

 

Tuesday, March 22

7:00 – 8:30pm          My Music: Favorite Love Songs

8:30 – 10:00pm          Carpenters: Close to You

10:00 – Midnight       Celtic Woman: Emerald

 

Wednesday, March 23

7:00 – 8:30pm          30 Days to a Younger Heart with Steven Masley, MD

8:30 – 10:30pm          Suze Orman’s Financial Solutions for You

10:30 – Midnight       My Music: This Land is Your Land

 

Thursday, March 24

7:00 – 7:30pm          Challenge

7:30 – 9:00pm          On the Psychiatrist Couch with Dr. Daniel Amen

9:00 – 10:30pm          My Music: Rock Rewind 1965-1967

10:30- Midnight        Dr. Christiane Northrup: Glorious Women Never Age

 

Friday, March 25        Good Friday Holiday – No membership drive

 

Saturday, March 26

9:30 – 10:30am          Aging Backwards with Miranda Esmonde-White

10:30 – Noon             Eat Fat Get Thin with Dr. Mark Hyman

Noon – 1:30pm          My Music: Rock Rewind 1965-1967

1:30 – 3:00pm          John Denver: Country Boy

3:00 – 4:30pm          Dr. Christiane Northrup: Glorious Women Never Age

4:30 – 5:30pm          Aging Backwards with Miranda Esmonde-White

5:30 – 6:30pm          Easy Yoga for Diabetes with Peggy Cappy

6:30 – 7:00pm          Challenge

7:00 – 8:30pm          My Music: Rock Rewind 1965-1967

8:30 – 10:00pm          John Denver: Country Boy

10:00 – 11:30pm        Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 50 Years Circlin’ Back

11:30 – Midnight       Inside Mercy Street

 